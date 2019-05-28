Ex-BJP MP Hariom Rathore's mortal remains consigned to flames

The mortal remains of former BJP were consigned to flames in Rajasthan's district on Tuesday.

died after a at a hospital in Udaipur on Monday. He was 61.

The funeral was conducted at his ancestral village of in the district. His son lit the funeral pyre.

Former Vasundhara Raje, of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, from and other leaders of the party paid tributes to Rathore, BJP's district said.

and other leaders also condoled the death of Rathore, who was from Rajsamand from 2014-19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)