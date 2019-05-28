JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rahul best person to lead party, too premature to write Cong's obituary: Shashi Tharoor

HC upholds life term of man for sodomising four-year-old child
Business Standard

Minor fire in school; none hurt

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A minor fire occurred Monday in the computer room of a school here in Maharashtra, but nobody was injured, a fire brigade official said.

No student was present in Shree Mavli Mandal School, located in Charai area, at the time of the incident which occurred this morning.

"Since students are having their vacations nobody was present in the computer room," said a senior official.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes, he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements