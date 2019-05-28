Minor fire in school; none hurt

A minor fire occurred Monday in the computer room of a school here in Maharashtra, but nobody was injured, a said.

No student was present in Shree Mavli Mandal School, located in Charai area, at the time of the incident which occurred this morning.

"Since students are having their vacations nobody was present in the computer room," said a

The fire was put out within 30 minutes, he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

