Nickel futures fall 1.27 pc on low demand

prices eased 1.27 per cent to Rs 855.70 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators trimmed their positions amid low demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in current month declined by Rs 11, or 1.27 per cent, to Rs 855.70 per kg in a business turnover of 9,334 lots.

Likewise, the for delivery in June contracts traded lower by Rs 8.60, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 893.70 per kg in 1,670 lots.

Analysts said, profit-booking by speculators amid low demand from alloy-makers mainly weighed on futures here.

