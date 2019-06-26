Ex-Congress MLA Sattar meets Uddhav Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray praises Modi, slams opposition
'Shiv Sainiks to help in Ram temple construction'
Aditya Thackeray wants cities open '24X7' on New Year's eve
Shiv Sena workers stage protest in theatre before screening of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray'
Uddhav Thackeray questions whether Ram temple promise is another 'jumla' of Modi govt
-
Expelled Congress MLA Abdul Sattar met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday, fueling speculation that he may join the Sena.
Sattar, who represents Sillod constituency in Aurangabad district, said his 30-minute meeting with Thackeray at the latter's residence here was a "courtesy meeting".
"There was no discussion about joining the Shiv Sena. I am independent leader now and free to meet a leader of any party," Sattar said.
He will join "some or other party", and "if that doesn't work out, I will contest Assembly election as an independent", he added.
The Maharashtra Assembly polls are due in September- October.
The Congress expelled Sattar for engaging in "anti- party activities" during the Lok Sabha polls.
Sattar, who was unhappy with Congress' choice of Lok Sabha candidates in Jalna and Aurangabad, had announced support for Harshavardhan Jadhav who contested as independent candidate from Aurangabad.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU