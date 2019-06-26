Goa approves amendment allowing women to work in night shifts

-
The Goa cabinet Wednesday approved an amendment to Factories Act which will allow industries to employ women for night shifts.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said the amendment bill would be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.
Once the amendment was passed by the House, women would be able to work from 7 pm to 6 am only if an employers takes prior approval of Chief Inspector of Factories and Boilers.
Sardesai said the amendment to section 66 of the Act would be moved during the upcoming session.
"This is a legislation which can meet the challenges of time. When we are talking about 'Make In India' initiative, we need to make our factories competitive," he said.
