Goa approves amendment allowing women to work in night shifts

The cabinet Wednesday approved an amendment to Factories Act which will allow industries to employ women for night shifts.

said the amendment bill would be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the

Once the amendment was passed by the House, women would be able to work from 7 pm to 6 am only if an employers takes prior approval of of Factories and Boilers.

Sardesai said the amendment to section 66 of the Act would be moved during the upcoming session.

"This is a legislation which can meet the challenges of time. When we are talking about 'Make In India' initiative, we need to make our factories competitive," he said.

