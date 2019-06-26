JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UP SC/ST panel seeks report from Bulandshahr SSP over death of 2 women under wheels of car

Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension as Niti Aayog CEO
Business Standard

Goa approves amendment allowing women to work in night shifts

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

The Goa cabinet Wednesday approved an amendment to Factories Act which will allow industries to employ women for night shifts.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said the amendment bill would be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.

Once the amendment was passed by the House, women would be able to work from 7 pm to 6 am only if an employers takes prior approval of Chief Inspector of Factories and Boilers.

Sardesai said the amendment to section 66 of the Act would be moved during the upcoming session.

"This is a legislation which can meet the challenges of time. When we are talking about 'Make In India' initiative, we need to make our factories competitive," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU