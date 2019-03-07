Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt's bail plea in 2-decade-old drug seizure case rejected

The High Court Thursday rejected a application filed by former IPS Bhatt in connection with a two-decade-old drug seizure case.

Justice refused to grant relief to Bhatt, who is behind the bars since September last year in connection with a 23-year-old drug seizure case.

The former Gujarat-cadre IPS had approached the high court after a sessions court in district turned down his plea in December last year.

Bhatt, who was sacked from service in 2015, was a of police in district in 1996.

The district police under Bhatt had arrested one Sumersingh Rajpurohit, a Rajasthan-based lawyer, in 1996, claiming that they have seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur town where the latter was staying.

However, the police later said Rajpurohit was falsely implicated by the police to compel him to transfer a disputed property located at Pali in

Former police I B Vyas moved the High Court in 1999 demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter.

In June last year, the high court handed over the probe to the state CID, and Bhatt was arrested in September.

