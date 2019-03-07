Women empowerment must start at grassroots level: Cong leader

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

A senior Mahila Congress leader Thursday said the party's state units should give election tickets to a good number of women candidates.

Apsara Reddy, All-India Mahila Congress General Secretary Apsara Reddy, said women's empowerment should begin from the grassroots level.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy, who is in Goa ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state for a public meeting on March 8, said the process of women's empowerment has suffered under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She demanded that all Pradesh Congress Committee presidents give ticket to as many women as possible during elections.

"Rahul Gandhiji is pressing for 33 per cent reservation for women (in ticket distribution). Ever since he took over as Congress president, he has groomed women leaders at block and state levels," she said.

"Women empowerment is not good enough if you have a screaming Raksha Mantri in Parliament," Reddy said in an apparent reference to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's vocal support of the Rafale deal in the House.

"We need grassroots level empowerment and clear care of women in this country," she said.

Reddy suggested fielding Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Pratima Coutinho from the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

