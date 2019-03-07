23-year-old man crushed to death by truck in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

A 23-year-old man was crushed to death allegedly by a speeding truck in Delhi's Nagar area, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday when Nitin Kapoor, a resident of Nagar, was returning home on his scooter, a said.

A speeding truck crushed him near Nawada metro station, the said.

The of the truck fled from the spot. The truck had Hayrana number plate and was carrying tiles, police said.

Following the incident, irate locals torched the truck. However, police reached the spot and brought the fire under control. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and a hunt is on to nab the driver, said.

