Ex-Miss Costa Rica is latest to accuse Arias of sexual abuse

A former Miss has become the latest woman to accuse Oscar Arias, an ex- and Nobel Peace laureate, of sexual misconduct.

The woman is alleging that grabbed her, groped her and kissed her against her will at his home in 2015.

The case was first made public late Thursday by Escri-Viendo, a page dedicated to entertainment

Prosecutors confirmed Friday that a criminal complaint for sexual abuse was filed against Arias, the second this week.

At least five women have now accused him of actions ranging from unwanted fondling or innuendo to sexual assault.

denied wrongdoing after the initial complaint surfaced. Since then he and his have declined to comment further citing the pending legal case.

