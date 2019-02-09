China denies 'ridiculous' spying allegations by Lithuania

on Friday denied what it termed "ridiculous" allegations of spying levelled by as the Baltic state joined other western nations in expressing concerns about Chinese

The company has raised suspicions in the west for its close ties to the and generated fears the company may be a tool of China's international espionage capabilities.

"It is absurd and ridiculous for the and to rely on conjecture and imagination to make unfounded distortions," the said in a statement.

It said it was "shocked and surprised" by the "totally unacceptable" statements made by Lithuanian intelligence, insisting that " does not pose any security threat to Lithuania".

Earlier this week, two agencies condemned for an "increasingly aggressive" campaign which it said included "attempts to recruit Lithuanian citizens".

Darius Jauniskis, of Lithuania's State Security Department, said his agency was analysing the potential "threat" posed by Huawei, whose technology is being used to build the EU and NATO state's new

US officials recently toured EU capitals urging European governments to scrap technology from their telecom infrastructure plans.

The US considers the matter urgent as EU prepare to roll out that will deliver near-instantaneous connectivity, vast data capacity and new technologies to Europeans.

Several other countries, under pressure from the United States, have banned Huawei's

China has limited economic presence in Lithuania, a staunch US ally of 2.8 million people, but talks are underway regarding investments in the Baltic seaport of Klaipeda, according to local officials.

Occupied and annexed by during World War II, broke free from the crumbling in 1991 and joined both the and NATO in 2004.

