Ex-MP CM Chouhan's father dies in Mumbai hospital

Chouhan (82), father of ex- of and national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, died in a hospital on Saturday, a spokesperson said here.

Chouhan died in the afternoon at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted two days ago for an illness, he said.

The former CM, who was in Bhopal, rushed to after hearing the news, he said, adding that the last rites would be conducted Sunday in their ancestral Jait village in the state's Sehore district.

Kamal Nath, former CM Kailash Joshi, Prabhat Jha, among others expressed condolences.

is survived by four sons, including Chouhan, and a daughter.

