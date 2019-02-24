Ex-Union Min Kishore Chandra Deo joins TDP

-
Former Union Minister Kishore Chandra Deo Sunday joined the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh.
TDP president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally welcomed Deo and his followers into the party at a function here in the afternoon.
Deo, who served as Tribal Affairs and Panchayat Raj Minister under Manmohan Singh, quit the Congress recently alleging there was no respect for seniors in the party.
The TDP is expected to field him for Lok Sabha in the ensuing election from Araku (ST) constituency in Visakhapatnam district.
Deo served for five terms as Lok Sabha member and one term in Rajya Sabha.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said Deo had a blemish-less political career spanning over four decades.
"He brought respect to politics with his dignity. His joining the TDP is indeed a happy occasion," he added.
Deo said Naidu was committed to the development of AP.
Recalling his association with TDP founder N T Rama Rao, he said he would work together with Naidu for the development of the state.
"Naidu is doing a lot for the state though there is no support from the Centre. I will lend a helping hand to his endeavours," Deo added.
