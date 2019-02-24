Ex-Union Min Kishore Chandra Deo joins TDP

Kishore Chandra Deo Sunday joined the ruling in

TDP N Chandrababu Naidu formally welcomed Deo and his followers into the party at a function here in the afternoon.

Deo, who served as Affairs and Panchayat Raj under Manmohan Singh, quit the recently alleging there was no respect for seniors in the party.

The TDP is expected to field him for in the ensuing election from Araku (ST) constituency in district.

Deo served for five terms as member and one term in Rajya Sabha.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said Deo had a blemish-less political career spanning over four decades.

"He brought respect to with his dignity. His joining the TDP is indeed a happy occasion," he added.

Deo said Naidu was committed to the development of AP.

Recalling his association with TDP founder N T Rama Rao, he said he would work together with Naidu for the development of the state.

"Naidu is doing a lot for the state though there is no support from the Centre. I will lend a helping hand to his endeavours," Deo added.

