7-year-old raped, youth held

A youth has been arrested on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Sunday.

The minor was returning home on Saturday when the accused, (22), dragged her into an agriculture field in Allahganj town -- 52 km from here -- and allegedly raped her, of Police (Rural) said.

The girl told her family about the incident after she returned home. An FIR was lodged and the accused has been arrested, the SP said, adding that the girl had been admitted to a hospital.

