Explosions rocked a Syrian military airport near the capital late Saturday, with an NGO saying it was a "possible Israeli missile" but state media blaming a technical issue at a munitions depot.

The military airport of Mazze, in the west suburbs of Damascus, was hit by a "possible Israeli missile, which hit a munitions store setting off successive explosions," the of the for Human Rights told AFP.

The airport houses intelligence, and in early 2017 the Syrian regime accused neighbouring of bombing the base.

A Syrian military source said that "the was not the target of Israeli aggression," according to a Saturday report by the official agency.

"The explosions heard were due to an explosion at a munitions deposit close to the airport which was due to an electrical short circuit," the source said.

has sought to avoid direct involvement in the conflict but acknowledges carrying out dozens of air strikes in to stop what it says are deliveries of advanced weaponry to its Lebanese enemy Hezbollah.

It has also pledged to prevent its arch foe from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, and a series of strikes that have killed Iranians in have been attributed to

Earlier this week, Israel reiterated its threat to hit Iranian military targets in

"The (Israel Defence Forces) will continue to take strong and determined action against Iran's attempts to station forces and advanced in Syria," said.

In July, Syria accused Israel of bombing a military post in the northern province of Aleppo, where reported at least nine pro-regime fighters died.

More than seven years since the conflict began, regime forces have managed to retake entire regions from rebels and jihadists and now control nearly two-thirds of the country.

Syrian troops are supported military by their Russian and Iranian allies, as well as by Lebanese Hezbollah fighters and Iraqi, Iranian and Afghan militiamen.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)