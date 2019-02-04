/ -- With the current increase in (IoT) deployments taking place across the globe, platforms have started to play a critical role in the successful roll-outs of solutions. Real-time analytics provide customers the ability to get immediate insight on their business operations, cost savings, and overall return on investment (ROI).

In a recent report by Analytics, the market is expected to reach $22.3 billion USD by 2023. Driving factor of the fairly new market segment is the need for scalable and reliable services that connect the virtual world with reality, where sensors and people can understand each other leveraging a common platform and provide benefit in this symbiotic relationship.

SenRa, a PAN Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWANs) provider for long range-based (LoRa-based) IoT applications, today announced the release of their new low-cost IoT analytics platform, Ginjer. With the availability of Ginjer, is now able to provide customers with true end-to-end IoT solution offerings while still ensuring a very competitive price.

This move marks the beginning of SenRa's global market entry by extending their Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings outside of their current focused market, The Ginjer IoT Analytics Platform introduces a new low cost approach in deploying IoT solutions while still keeping the quality, scalability, and reliability of services intact.

"We are really excited about the announcement of Ginjer. Our team has worked real hard to solve core problems companies face when selecting an for their projects." said Ali Hosseini, of He says "Companies are looking for IoT platforms to be affordable and still have powerful reporting tools, data visualization capabilities, and device management capabilities. Ginjer does that and more."



Leveraging Ginjer, SenRa is able to provide end-to-end solutions to customers such as uPark, a LoRaWAN based smart parking solution, and CleanBin, the first of its kind LoRaWAN based in solutions have already been deployed in smart city and smart campus projects. Ginjer is also agnostic to the providing customers the ability to leverage SenRa's with or without SenRa's services.

"Ginjer marks our foray into secure IoT Application Enablement Platform with features like customizable device clusters, report generation, user access and license management" said Kush Mishra, CTO, SenRa. " We believe that Ginjer, coupled with our services will tremendously boost the overall value of our offerings"



About SenRaSenRa, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance, is a PAN India Low Power Wide Area Provider (LPWAN), specifically LoRaWAN, for the (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions and applications. SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India for projects which require secure, reliable, long distance communication at low cost. SenRa is working with global partners to deploy such as water metering, smart agriculture, smart lighting, smart cities, logistics, electric meter. For additional information visit: https:enraco.com/About LoRaWANLPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) is a broad term covering several implementations and protocols, opensource and proprietary. While other available like and BLE (and to some extent and ZigBee) are not suited for long-range performance, LPWAN provides the longest range with a low data rates. The used in a LoRaWAN network is designed to connect low-cost, battery-operated sensors over long distances in harsh environments that were previously too challenging or cost-prohibitive to connect. With its unique penetration capability, a LoRaWAN gateway deployed on a building or tower can connect to sensors more than 10 miles away or to water meters deployed underground or in basements.

About



The is an open, non-profit association that has grown to more than 500 members since its inception in March 2015, becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the sector. Its members closely collaborate and share experiences to promote the as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, the has already been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, with continuing wide expansion ongoing. For information about joining the LoRa Alliance, please visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)