CBI-WB issue: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Slogan shouting by Trinamool members over alleged misuse of the by the Centre led to adjournment of the till 2 PM on Monday.

M Venkaiah Naidu asked agitated members to raise the issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address but members did not heed to the suggestion and started raising slogans like "Save the Constitution" and moved towards the Well.

Naidu then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

As soon as the ministers laid listed papers on the table of the House, some opposition members were on their feet.

Naidu said he has received several notices, including from of the on the issue.

"I have not admitted any one of them (notices)," Naidu said, adding members will get an opportunity to raise the "important matter at length" during the debate on the President's address.

However, started raising slogans and some members started moving towards the Well leading to adjournment.

In an unprecedented development on Sunday evening, West Bengal Minister sat on a dharna, protesting CBI's attempt to quiz Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.

A team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and were whisked to a police station.

The CBI wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files.

Several political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh and RJD national came out in support of Banerjee.

Gandhi called up Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire opposition is together and will defeat "fascist" forces.

