LS adjourned till noon following protests by TMC members

The proceedings of were adjourned for nearly 45 minutes on Monday morning amid protests by Trinamool members over alleged "misuse" of the by the central government.

As soon as the House paid obituaries to former members who had died in the recent past, members of the raised the issue, saying they have given notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the issue.

When said they can raise the issue after Question Hour, members rushed to the Well of the House and started raising slogans against the BJP.

Members of the (TRS) were also in the Well supporting the

Later, members entered the Well holding placards about the Rafale jet deal and unemployment figures. They, however, did not shout slogans.

The continued with the Question Hour for 15 minutes and later adjourned the House till noon.

The treasury benches were largely empty with only a few members present in the House.

West Bengal Minister and TMC has begun a sit-in protest in Kolkata over the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chit fund scams.

The minister skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais here along with some senior ministers and party members.

In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams.

A team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and was whisked to a police station.

The wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files.

Several political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and RJD national Lalu Prasad, came out in support of Banerjee.

