Explosives seizure case: Pawar's police custody extended

A court here Tuesday extended the custody of suspected right-wing activist Avinash in an explosives seizure case till September 6.

was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of on August 24.

He was produced before Tuesday after his remand ended.

Seeking an extension of his custody, the ATS said it has obtained "mirror image" of the data in his and his home computer, and it needed to question him in this regard.

So far, has not given any information about the SIM cards of three seized from his house, said chief public J B Desai.

One of the phones the activist used had been given to him by co-accused Vaihbhav Raut, the said.

The possibility of Pawar having received training in use of firearms and bomb-making cannot be ruled out, he said.

Observing that the grounds put forward by the ATS were legal and justifiable, the extended Pawar's custody.

The ATS had claimed earlier that the right-wing activist had carried out reconnaissance of the houses of certain persons, including Mukta Dabholkar, daughter of slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar; activist and MLA

These persons were on the accused persons' target list because they "spoke against religion", the investigation agency had told the court.

The ATS arrested Vaibhav Raut, Sudhanwa Gondhalekar, and last month and seized explosives and arms and ammunition from various places.

It claimed that these persons were right-wing activists who planned to carry out blasts at a western music concert in Pune last year.

Pawar is the fifth person to be arrested in the case.

