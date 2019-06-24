JUST IN
Jaishankar formally joins BJP, may be fielded as RS candidate from Gujarat

He has to be a Member of Parliament within six months of his swearing in

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar formally joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of party working president J P Nadda.

Jaishankar, a career diplomat and a former foreign secretary, was inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his government as external affairs minister.

He was sworn in as a Cabinet minister along with other members of the government on May 30.

The BJP is likely to field him from Gujarat as its Rajya Sabha candidate.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 14:35 IST

