UP bypolls a test for Opposition parties, they go to battle united or not

A month has passed since the 2019 Lok Sabha election results were announced, yet the air of dejection and sombreness continues to envelop the offices of major opposition parties in Lucknow after they were handed a crushing defeat by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

These expansive precincts in the heart of the city, which were till last month bustling with activity and crisscrossing of fuel-guzzling SUVs belonging to wannabe MPs, are now lying deserted and desolate. Even as top leaders of opposition outfits are still coming to terms with the drubbing and trying to fix responsibility, ...