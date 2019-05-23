Fadnavis calls on Uddhav at Matoshree to celebrate victory

Chief Minister visited 'Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena here, Thursday as the NDA appeared set to win a resounding victory in Lok Sabha elections.

The two leaders exchanged sweets and said their alliance will last even beyond the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, due later this year.

RPI leader and Union for social justice Ramdas Athavale was also present on the occasion.

said he was happy that people had given the BJP-led alliance a clear mandate not only in but in the entire country.

"We want to repay the love and affection of people and we will get back to work immediately," he said, adding that the focus will be on positive campaign.

"I pay homage to late (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray and also late (BJP leader) Gopinath Munde. Balasaheb was the inspiration behind our alliance," said.

Asked by reporters about Sena candidates trailing in Shirur, Amravati and Raigad, said, "I am not affected by defeat, nor do I get vain with victory."



Asked about the future of his alliance with the BJP, he said it would last beyond the coming assembly polls.

Thackeray also took a jibe at his estranged cousin and Raj Thackeray, who had campaigned against the BJP using audio-video presentations.

In an apparent riff on MNS chief's popular line during his speeches, 'put on that video', Uddhav said, "I can only say 'burst the crackers'.

