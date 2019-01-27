MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son ties knot with Mitali Borude

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray Sunday got married to his fiancee and fashion designer Mitali Borude at a star hotel in Lower Parel.
The marriage ceremony was attended by politicians of various hues, Bollywood celebrities and noted personalities from the field of industry.
Amit and Mitali, who had been dating for years and friends-turned-sweethearts, got engaged in December 2017.
Prominent politicians who attended the ceremony were Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.
Raj's estranged cousin and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray showed up with his family members.
Top industrialists Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra also graced the occasion.
Noted historian Babasaheb Purandare, who is conferred with Padma Vibhushan, also attended the event.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU