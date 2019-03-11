Lone MNS MLA returns to Shiv Sena fold

Lone MLA of Raj Thackeray-led MNS, Sharad Sonawane Monday returned to his parent party Shiv Sena here in Mumbai.
Sonawane, who represents Junnar assembly constituency in Pune district, was the only saving grace for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in 2014 assembly polls, which saw a sharp decline of the party in Maharashtra politics.
Sonawane, along with his supporters, joined Sena in presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray.
The MLA said he spoke to Raj Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before joining the Sena.
Assembly elections in Maharashtra are due in October this year.
Junnar assembly segment is part of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently represented by Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU