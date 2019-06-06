Fadnavis meets HM Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Naxal menace will be dealt with stronger force: Fadnavis
By 2020 or 2021 we will accomplish PM's dream of giving house to everyone: Devendra Fadnavis
16th Mumbai marathon on January 20: CM
Amid border tensions, Maharashtra legislature's budget session curtailed
Fadnavis to visit site of Gadchiroli Naxal attack today
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday called on Home Minister Amit Shah and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in the state, where 15 policemen were killed in a Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district last month.
An official said, during the 20-minute meeting, Fadnavis is said to have discussed with Shah about various issues concerning Maharashtra.
The chief minister is also believed to have briefed shah about the security situation in Gadchiroli where suspected Maoists killed 15 policemen in an IED explosion last month, the official said.
Fadnavis met Shah for the first time after the later became the Union Home Minister last week.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU