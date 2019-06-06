92 per cent of world population without clean air:

A whopping 92 per cent of world's population are unable to breath clean air because of which has been identified as the cause of 7 million deaths every year across the globe, eminent environmental scientist Prof Uma Charan said.

" is on the rise due to anthropogenic reasons but at the same time mankind needs and development, said to be the contributory factors for Air pollution is reducing our lifespan by 2 to 3 years," said Prof Mohanty, Emeritus Professor at IIT, Bhubaneswar.

Around 1.2 million people died in every year due to which was identified as the third biggest cause of death in the country, Prof said while addressing a rogramme organised on the occasion of World Day here on Wednesday.

'Air Pollution' happens to be the theme for this year's World Day.

Meanwhile, the air quality in as many as 102 cities in was extremely poor. Six of these urban centres -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Rourkela, Angul and Talcher, were located in Odisha.

Vehicular traffic and industry contributed to 40 per cent and 25 per cent of respectively while it was also responsible for climate change and extreme weather events, he said.

The major anthropogenic reasons for air pollution were growth in vehicular emission, generation and industrial growth.

Prof said air pollution was also adversely contributing to climate change and triggering extreme weather events like cyclones of extreme intensity and heat waves while rainfall was getting erratic. "Adaptation to climate change is important and our dependence should shift towards clean sources like solar, wind and hydro power," he said adding "if we can tap 30 per cent of available solar energy, we will not require any other source."



Ajit Padhi, (Operations), NASSCOM, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said had embarked on a campaign to make the kingdom pollution free.

"Bhutan's Carbon Zero campaign is praiseworthy," he said while emphasising on methods to reduce energy consumption.

