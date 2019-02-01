Farmers' rally to affect traffic on Delhi-Noida route via DND: Police

Traffic between and via is likely to get affected on Friday afternoon due to a proposed rally by a farmers' group, said officials.

There could be diversions made on the route as per requirement, the Traffic Police said in a statement. "People are advised to use alternate roads via Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj for movement between and to avoid inconvenience," it said in an advisory.

The Traffic Police have also cautioned the people against using the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) route, expecting traffic movement to be impacted around 2.00 pm on Friday due to the rally.

"Due to the proposed rally by farmers traffic from Noida via is likely to be affected after 2.00 pm," Joint CP, (traffic).

Follow social media handles of Delhi police for traffic updates, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)