Defence shares gain up to 5 pc

Shares of companies related to defence sector rose up to 5 per cent Friday after an outlay of Rs 3.05 lakh crore was set aside for the sector for 2019-20.

Shares of jumped 4.71 per cent, gained 2.98 per cent, BEML 2.79 per cent and 1.76 per cent on BSE.

An outlay of Rs 3.05 lakh crore was Friday set aside for the defence sector for 2019-20 which is more than Rs 20,000 crore allocated for the current fiscal.

Presenting an interim budget for 2019-20 in Lok Sabha, said additional funds, if necessary, would be provided to secure the country's borders and maintain defence preparedness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)