JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Goa Mines dept director transferred, replaced by IT secy

Facebook memes in 2016 US presidential polls had no gender stereotypes: Study
Business Standard

Dredging Corp Q3 profit at Rs 10 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dredging Corporation of India Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 9.80 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 22.2 crore in the year-ago period, Dredging Corporation said in a filing to BSE.

Total income of the company during October-December quarter 2018 increased to Rs 169.34 crore from Rs 122.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 408.20 per scrip, up 0.09 per cent, on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements