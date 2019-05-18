Fast walkers more likely to live longer: Study

People who habitually have a fast pace are more likely to live longer than their slow- peers, a study claims.

The study, conducted by researchers from the for Health Research (NIHR) in the UK, used data from 474,919 people.

It showed that pace was linked to life expectancy in all individuals irrespective of weight.

Underweight individuals with a slow walking pace had the lowest life expectancy (an average of 64.8 years for men, 72.4 years for women).

The same pattern of results was found for waist circumference measurements.

This is the first time research has associated fast walking pace with a longer life expectancy regardless of a person's body weight or status.

"Our findings could help clarify the relative importance of physical fitness compared to body weight on life expectancy of individuals," said Tom Yates, a at the in the UK.

"In other words, the findings suggest that perhaps physical fitness is a better indicator of life expectancy than body mass index (BMI), and that encouraging the population to engage in brisk walking may add years to their lives," said Yates, of the study published in the journal Proceedings.

Studies published so far have mainly shown the impact of body weight and physical fitness on mortality in terms of relative risk, said Francesco Zaccardi, clinical epidemiologist at the

The study showed that slow walkers were twice as likely to have a heart-related death as fast walkers, even when other risk factors such as smoking and body mass index were taken into account.

