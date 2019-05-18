EC orders repolling in two booths in Arunachal Pradesh

Repolling will be held in two booths in on May 21, following complaints of electoral malpractices, officials said Saturday.

The repolling will be held in one booth in Koloriang constituency of district and one booth in Tali seat of district, said in a notification.

The decision of repolling was taken following recommendation of a team of the poll panel, who met representatives of different political parties here on May 14.

The polling stations are 28-Nampe in Koloriang constituency and 6-Gimba in Tali constituency.

Polling will be held from 6 am to 2 pm, the notification said.

Repolling has already been held in 18 booths in on April 20 and 27, including this two polling stations. However, several allegations of electoral malpractices were raised in the repolling as well.

Following the complaints, the had deputed a four-member team who met the candidates of violence-hit Tali and Palin assembly constituencies in Kra Daadi district and Koloriang assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district.

Tali, Palin and Koloriang assembly constituencies witnessed sporadic violence, including assault of polling officials, snapping of bridges and planting of explosives at a helipad during the repolling held on April 20 and 27.

A supporter of the NPP in Koloriang was also shot dead on April 26.

