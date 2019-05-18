Spanish Naval ship on Mumbai visit

ship 'Mendez Nunez' (Frigate) with a crew of 30 officers and 135 sailors is on visit from May 18 to 23.

The ship is on Overseas Deployment, and is docked at the Port Trust, a defence press note said Saturday.

The Commanding Officer of 'Mendez Nunez' will interact with Rear Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area, during its stay, it said.

According to the communique, Indian Naval (INS) and submarines have been visiting Spanish ports during overseas deployments.

The visit by the ship to would further strengthen the existing bonds between the two navies, it stated.

