Feasibility study of Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore high speed rail corridor conducted: Rlys

Railways has conducted a feasibility study for Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore route of high speed rail corridor, the Parliament was informed Friday.
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said the study was conducted with the cooperation of the German government.
However, he said that no Cabinet note has yet been prepared for it.
He also said that the railways has no plans to prepare a detailed project report on the corridor presently.
The railways is in the process of implementing the high speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in collaboration with Japan.
