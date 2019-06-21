JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Living with the dead: Urban poor take over Cambodian cemetery

Secure area around dilapidated Esplanade Mansion: Bombay HC to MHADA
Business Standard

Feasibility study of Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore high speed rail corridor conducted: Rlys

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Railways has conducted a feasibility study for Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore route of high speed rail corridor, the Parliament was informed Friday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said the study was conducted with the cooperation of the German government.

However, he said that no Cabinet note has yet been prepared for it.

He also said that the railways has no plans to prepare a detailed project report on the corridor presently.

The railways is in the process of implementing the high speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in collaboration with Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU