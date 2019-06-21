Children among 30 killed in Indonesia matchstick factory fire

At least 30 people, including several children, were killed when a fire ripped through a private home that operated as a matchstick factory in on Friday, authorities said.

Pictures from the scene showed blackened corpses lying on top of each other in the burnt-out house after the blaze, which authorities said broke out early Friday afternoon.

TV footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the home in the town of in North Sumatra, about 70 kilometres (44 miles) west of provincial capital

"We don't know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished," the of North Sumatra's disaster agency told AFP, adding that at least three children were among the dead.

"We've sent teams there," he added.

Resident was headed to the local mosque in the Muslim-majority nation when the fire started.

"I was about to go out to Friday prayers when there was a loud explosion," he told AFP.

"But I don't know what blew up."



said a may have sparked the blaze, but added the cause still needed to be confirmed.

At least three people escaped he said, while said four women managed to flee.

"They were trapped in a room -- there was no way," Nuryanto told Tribun News, referring to the dead. "We're still identifying the victims and scouring the scene."



It was not clear why there were children at the scene. But one survivor, identified only as Pipit, said that they were visiting their parents who worked at the site.

"The children went there at lunchtime," she told Tribun

Relatives of the workers have flocked to a local hospital in to identify their loved ones, according to

Deadly fires are not uncommon in due to poor safety standards that are routinely flouted, while illegal businesses are also widespread.

This year, dozens were believed to have been killed when an unlicensed gold mine collapsed while.

In 2017, at least 46 people died and dozens more were injured in a blaze that tore through a fireworks factory outside

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)