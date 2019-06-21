Group constituted for ensuring inter-ministerial coordination on resolving e-commerce issues: Goyal

A group has been constituted under the of the for ensuring inter-ministerial coordination on resolving issues related to e-commerce, Parliament was informed Friday.

said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that a draft national policy has been drafted and placed in public domain.

This policy addresses broad areas of the ecosystem such as infrastructure development, market places, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce, he said.

"A standing group of secretaries has already been constituted under the chairmanship of the secretary, DPIIT, for ensuring inter-ministerial/inter-departmental coordination on resolving cross-cutting issues related to e-commerce," he said.

In a separate reply on start-ups, he said as many as 31 start-ups have been given financial assistance under the as on June 13 this fiscal.

In 2018-19, 98 start-ups availed the assistance.

