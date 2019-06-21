Group constituted for ensuring inter-ministerial coordination on resolving e-commerce issues: Goyal

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A group has been constituted under the secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade for ensuring inter-ministerial coordination on resolving issues related to e-commerce, Parliament was informed Friday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that a draft national e-commerce policy has been drafted and placed in public domain.

This policy addresses broad areas of the e-commerce ecosystem such as infrastructure development, market places, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce, he said.

"A standing group of secretaries has already been constituted under the chairmanship of the secretary, DPIIT, for ensuring inter-ministerial/inter-departmental coordination on resolving cross-cutting issues related to e-commerce," he said.

In a separate reply on start-ups, he said as many as 31 start-ups have been given financial assistance under the Fund of Funds Scheme as on June 13 this fiscal.

In 2018-19, 98 start-ups availed the assistance.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 16:20 IST

