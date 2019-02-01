Female elephant killed after being hit by goods train

A female elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train in Odishas Dhenkanal district Friday, a Forest official said.
The incident took place when a herd of elephants was crossing the tracks near between Dhenkanal and Dandimal, the official said.
Additional Chief Conservator of Forest, Jitendranath Das reached the spot and has initiated an investigation, he said.
In a similar incident, a female elephant was killed after being hit by a train near Ramachandrapur in Keonjhar district in November last year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
