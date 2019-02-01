Female elephant killed after being hit by goods train

A female elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train in Odishas district Friday, a Forest said.

The incident took place when a herd of elephants was crossing the tracks near between and Dandimal, the said.

of Forest, Jitendranath Das reached the spot and has initiated an investigation, he said.

In a similar incident, a female elephant was killed after being hit by a train near Ramachandrapur in district in November last year.

