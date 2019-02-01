Ali magic as Qatar shock Japan to win first Asian Cup

stunned 3-1 to win their first Asian Cup on Friday sparked by a moment of magic from record-breaker and after nail-biting late drama.

Sudan-born striker Ali scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick after just 12 minutes before curled in a superb second and converted a VAR-assisted penalty to give hosts a famous victory in

survived a scare at 2-0 when Takumi Minamino pulled one back on 69 minutes, only for Uzbek referee to award the Maroons a penalty on review for a by

Ali became the to score nine goals at a single Asian Cup after only being cleared to play just hours before kickoff following a UAE protest over his eligibility.

The Qataris had been pelted with plastic bottles and shoes during the 4-0 semi-final thrashing of hosts over the Gulf blockade of the tiny,

Emirati football officials subsequently lodged a formal protest over the eligibility of Ali and Iraqi-born defender Bassam Al-Rawi, which has been thrown out by the

had never before gone beyond the Asian Cup quarter-finals but they scored 16 unanswered goals coming into the final and kept a record six clean sheets.

Japan, meanwhile, had never lost an Asian Cup final, winning the last of their record four titles in 2011.

But the Blue Samurai were soon chopped down to size by Ali's outrageous opener, taking him past legend Ali Daei's record tally of eight goals at the 1996 tournament.

Cleverly found by Afif, Ali flicked the ball up to himself before launching into an overhead volley that left helpless as it flew in off the post.

Ali almost scored again within a minute, only to be denied by a desperate block from Yoshida.

However, Qatar doubled their lead in the 27th minute after yet another Afif assist -- his 10th of the tournament -- as Hatim bent in a sumptuous left-foot shot from distance.

Japan, whose only previous Asian Cup defeat by Qatar came 31 years ago, mustered little of note, much to the chagrin of their colourful fans among a crowd of 36,000 -- several sporting fancy dress, including one hardy soul in an inflatable suit.

That all changed when Minamino breached Qatar's defence for the first time this tournament with a after Hatim had blazed over from close range.

But moments later Afif ended Japan's resistance from the spot to complete a fairytale triumph for Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)