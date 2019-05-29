Ferlin Sangma sworn in as member of Meghalaya Assembly

-
Newly elected MLA from Selsella constituency, Ferlin Sangma, was sworn in as a member of the Meghalaya Assembly on Wednesday.
Ferlin Sangma was elected in the recently held by- elections in the state.
Speaker Donkupar Roy administered the oath of office to Ferlin Sangma in the presence of National Peoples Party leaders, family and friends.
The term of the current House began on March 6, 2018.
The by-election to the Selsella Assembly seat in the West Garo Hills district was necessitated after it fell vacant following the demise of sitting legislator of Congress, Clement Marak.
