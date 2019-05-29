Ferlin Sangma sworn in as member of Meghalaya Assembly

Newly elected MLA from Selsella constituency, Ferlin Sangma, was sworn in as a member of the Assembly on Wednesday.

Ferlin was elected in the recently held by- elections in the state.

administered the oath of office to Ferlin in the presence of leaders, family and friends.

The term of the current House began on March 6, 2018.

The by-election to the seat in the district was necessitated after it fell vacant following the demise of sitting of Congress,

