Mandoli prison in Delhi gets its first Ayurvedic dispensary

The Mandoli Prison Complex here got its first Ayurvedic dispensary for inmates and also a senior citizen barrack, jail officials said Wednesday.
Ajay Kashyap, DG (Prisons) inaugurated the dispensary at Central Jail No 14, Mandoli and the senior citizen barrack at Central Jail No 16, they said.
Medical treatment by Ayurvedic medicines is one of the oldest techniques and does not have any side effects. The first Ayurvedic dispensary opened in Mandoli jail complex has all medicines for common diseases to chronic diseases for inmates and jail staff, the officials said.
The dispensary was set up in coordination with Tibbia College, Karol Bagh, they said.
Proper counselling regarding food habits and diseases will be done for inmates and prison staff. A doctor and a pharmacist will be available on three alternative days of a week at Central Jail No 14, Mandoli, a senior jail official said.
The senior citizen barrack has been set up keeping in mind the needs and requirements of senior citizens and female inmates of Central Jail No 16 of Mandoli. This facility will also be made available in all jails of Mandoli Prison Complex and Tihar, the official added.
