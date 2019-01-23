FICN with face value of Rs 4.76 lakh seized by BSF in Malda

The has seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 4.76 lakh and apprehended one person in area of district, BSF sources said Wednesday.

On a tip-off, a BSF party on Tuesday night apprehended one person and three bundles of fake Indian currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 were recovered from his possession, they said.

The apprehended person and the seized FICN have been handed over to station for further legal action, the BSF said in a statement.

During the year 2018, BSF South Bengal Frontier has seized FICN of face value Rs 34,94,000 and apprehended six FICN smugglers, it added.

