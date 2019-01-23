Talib, Lal earn spots for national finals of Mercedes Trophy

City golfers and Wednesday posted gross score of 81 and 97, respectively, and qualified from the first day of the qualification leg of 2019.

Talib carded a nett. score of 69, while Lal carded a nett. score of 74.2 to grab the qualifications spot, a media release said here.

Those who have qualified will be competing in the national finals to be play at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune scheduled from March 27-29, the release said.

"I am very happy to win the qualifiers of such a prestigious event and look forward eagerly to the national finals now," Talib was quoted as saying in the release.

The format of play was Double Peoria and a total of 97 golfers participated on the opening day in

The event will see another 104 golfers compete for four remaining qualification spots for the national finals over the next two days.

Meanwhile, other prominent winners included Vishal Sachdeva, who won the Long Drive Challenge with a mammoth drive of 287 yards.

won the 'closest to pin' contest by landing the ball at 1ft 3inch from the pin, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)