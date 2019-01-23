Priyanka's appointment no challenge to us: UP BJP chief

BJP said Wednesday the appointment of as the in-charge of eastern UP did not pose even a one per cent challenge, dismissing it as a reflection of the party's dependence on a single family.

called her appointment as the for East the party's internal matter. But, he added, it indicated that the is yet to come out from the family syndrome.

Sonia has now roped in her daughter, he said referring to the

Nothing will materialise from this. Priyanka is not even a one per cent challenge," he told reporters here.

"In UP, has lost its contact with the people completely, he said, adding that Priyanka Gandhi's induction will only add some glamour.

He said the opposition party was now trying every possible experiment to stop from coming back to power in the next elections.

But this will only make people support him, he claimed, saying the state remained with the

Pandey urged to focus on the two Congress bastions from her brother and mother have won elections.

"I want to tell Priyanka that she should stabilise herself at the seats where she used to come for campaigning. We have made it our strategy to snatch the two seats of Amethi and from the Congress," the state BJP said.

UP called Congress Rahul Gandhi's fall the rise of in

"Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi on her appointment and assignment," the said.

"However, it is also an admission that in the Gandhi family, the dependence on Rahul is over," he added.

The minister said Priyanka Gandhi can be judged from her management so far of the constituency, where he claimed no development has taken place.

"It is good that one by one Gandhi family members are being tested in Indian and are being rejected. Now is the turn of Priyanka Gandhi," Singh said.

