JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » FIH Hockey Pro League » News

Toss for IPL postponed till April 15 as Coronavirus shadow looms
Business Standard

FIH Pro Hockey League on hold till April 15 due to Coronavirus pandemic

FIH said its decision was based on 'information and recommendations from World Health Organization (WHO) and the decisions taken by a number of governments and local authorities around the world'

Press Trust of India  |  Lausanne 

Photo: PTI
India is next scheduled to play on April 26 against Germany in Berlin. The league is a home and away tournament involving nine teams. File Photo: PTI

The International Hockey Federation on Saturday suspended the ongoing FIH Pro League, which also involves Indian hockey team, till April 15 citing the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIH said its decision was based on "information and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the decisions taken by a number of governments and local authorities around the world..."
 


"...the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and all participating National Associations (NAs) have decided to put all FIH Hockey Pro League matches currently scheduled until 15 April on hold, with immediate effect," a statement from the world body read.

India is next scheduled to play on April 26 against Germany in Berlin. The league is a home and away tournament involving nine teams.

"Depending on the evolution of the situation and the decisions of the public authorities, every match which can be organized between late April and before the Olympics, shall be played," the statement.

"...I think we've taken the appropriate decision in order to enable teams to play important high-level matches later in the season especially considering their preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 if the situation improves, while supporting the measures taken globally to avoid spreading of COVID-19," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said.
First Published: Sat, March 14 2020. 11:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY