Finland's new centre-left coalition has been sworn in, with the country's first Social in 16 years assuming office along with a climate issue-focused Cabinet where women are in the majority.

The 19-member was approved Thursday in the 200-seat Eduskunta legislature, after which appointed it.

Eleven of the Cabinet members are female, reflecting Nordic gender equality in the nation's

With the Social Democrats in power in since 2014, and social democratic parties in and scoring wins in the past few months, the political tide has turned to the left in the overcoming strong populist movements in each nation.

Rinne's Social Democratic Party, the Centre Party, the Greens, the and the Swedish People's Party of clinched a coalition deal Monday after weeks of intensive talks.

The five parties muster a comfortable 117 seats in the Parliament.

Their 182-page program pledges to make the nation of 5.5 million "a sustainable society socially, economically and ecologically" with strong emphasis on environmental and climate change issues.

"We (the government) are determined to tackle the challenge of climate change. But it needs to be done in a socially fair way," Rinne told reporters at the Cabinet's first conference.

The best election result ever by the Greens which increased its lawmakers by five seats to 20 and has gradually evolved to be a mainstream political operator instead of a gave environmentalists a strong say in formation talks and the Cabinet's polices.

The party, whose key supporter base is young, educated women in big cities, received three key Cabinet portfolios the posts of foreign minister,

"This is a great day for the Greens in and the green movement worldwide. Finland now has a situation where sustainable development and tackling climate change are the basis of the government program," said Pekka Haavisto, the party's

Haavisto, 61, is a veteran green activist, two-time and a former UN with a long experience in global crisis-solving and third-world development issues, particularly in

After eight years of tight austerity policies by previous centre-right governments, pledges to boost public spending by some 1.2 billion euros (USD 1.4 billion).

The money will be allocated to education, infrastructure investments, and military, among other things, to be covered largely by tax hikes and possibly the sale of public assets.

Sharing a 1,340-kilometre (832-mile) border with Russia, Finland is a member of the but remains militarily non-aligned and doesn't belong to NATO a policy it shares with Nordic neighbour

The new government stresses Finland is not currently facing any military threat, but it keeps open the option of seeking NATO membership.

One of the government's main defense decisions will be picking a successor to Finland's 64 fighter jets a multibillion-dollar investment decision to be taken in 2021.

