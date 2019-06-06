CPI(M) panchayat member joins BJP, "TMC men" ransack house

Within hours of a woman CPI(M) panchayat member joined the BJP in district, a group of people, allegedly workers, ransacked her house on Thursday.

However, two other leaders who also joined the saffron party were spared.

Police said they have initiated an investigation into the incident that occurred at Habibpur village under Ranaghat police station limits.

Sargina Bibi, the CPI(M) member of Habibpur gram panchayt, joined the BJP in presence of its state unit who came to Ranaghat.

Pradip Sarkar, member of Habibpur panchayat samity and Sanjit Biswas, Zilla Parishad member, also joined the BJP at the same programme.

BJP leaders alleged that soon after Sargina Bibi switched over to the saffron party, TMC miscreants vandalised her home.

The TMC denied the allegation saying it was the fallout out of an internal conflict of the family.

Jagannath Sarkar, newly elected of Ranaghat, who was also present at the meeting, said, "We have told police to provide security to Sargina Bibi and her home."



She is scared to return home, he said.

