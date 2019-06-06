JUST IN
Business Standard

2 SPOs go missing in J-K, probe underway

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Police Thursday initiated investigations after two special police officers (SPOs) failed to report back at district police lines in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman said.

Although the spokesman did not elaborate, there have been several instances in the past where security personnel, including SPOs, have joined terror groups.

"Two SPOs have not reported back at police lines in Pulwama. Police have launched investigation into the matter, " the spokesman said.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 23:35 IST

