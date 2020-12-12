FinMin approves Rs 9,879 cr capital expenditure proposal of 27 states

-
ALSO READ
Higher capital expenditure could help states deal with projects: Experts
Apollo Tyres lines up capital expenditure of Rs 2,600 cr for FY21, FY22
States cut FY20 capital expenditure by 0.6% of GDP, says RBI study
States' capital expenditure cut to cause GDP fall, estimates ICRA
State-run oil firms spend 40% of capital expenditure target by October
-
The Finance Ministry on Saturday said it has approved Rs 9,879.61 crore worth capital expenditure proposals of 27 states.
Of this, Rs 4,939.81 crore has been released as the first instalment.
In a statement, the ministry said all states, except Tamil Nadu, have availed benefits of the newly announced scheme for 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure', which was announced on October 12 as part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat package.
"So far capital expenditure proposals of Rs 9,879.61 crore of 27 states have been approved by the Ministry of Finance. An amount of Rs 4,939.81 crore has already been released to the states as the first instalment under the scheme," it said.
The ministry said the scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the state governments who are facing difficult financial environment this year due to the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the COVID 19 pandemic.
"Capital Expenditure has a higher multiplier effect, enhancing the future productive capacity of the economy, and results in a higher rate of economy growth. Therefore, despite the adverse financial position of the Central Government, it was decided to extend a special assistance to the state governments in respect of capital expenditure, in financial year 2020-21," it added.
The capital expenditure projects have been approved in diverse sectors like, health, rural development, water supply, irrigation, power, transport, education, urban development.
As part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package, the government had announced that the Centre will offer Rs 12,000 crore special interest-free 50-year loan to states, exclusively for capital expenditure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU