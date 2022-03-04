FinMin to monitor revenue, expenditure on daily basis from March 15

-
ALSO READ
IRS officer Vivek Johri takes charge as CBIC Chairman
Govt has managed revenue deficit better than overall fiscal deficit in FY22
CBIC asks GST officers to block ITC on the basis of evidence, not suspicion
Anti-dumping rejections due to public interest: CBIC chairman Vivek Johri
Centre's April-January fiscal deficit touches 58.9% of full-year target
-
Keen to keep government deficit within stated targets, the finance ministry will from March 15 start daily monitoring of the revenue receipts, including tax collections, as well as expenditure.
The move comes against the backdrop of a possible deferment of the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC, which was expected to fetch over Rs 60,000 crore, to the next financial year in view of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its implication on Indian markets.
On the other hand, the government's decision to bring back thousands of Indian students stranded in Ukraine will impose an additional burden on the exchequer.
According to officials, the daily monitoring of tax and non-tax revenue collections will help the government in taking timely corrective actions, wherever needed.
"The CBDT and CBIC have been asked to report flash figures up to the previous day latest by 12 noon. Besides, other non-tax and disinvestment receipts would have to be reported on a daily basis," the official told PTI.
Officials said that the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) has been asked to provide daily revenue collection and expenditure figures of various ministries between March 15 and March 31 to the expenditure secretary.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) are the apex bodies responsible for collecting direct and indirect taxes, respectively.
Likely deferment of LIC IPO along with additional burden on bringing back Indians stranded in Ukraine will put pressure on the fiscal deficit, which has already been raised in the Revised Estimates (RE) to 6.9 per cent of GDP, from 6.8 per cent estimated earlier.
The government has collected Rs 15.47 lakh crore in net tax revenue, which is 87.7 per cent of the full-fiscal target of Rs 17.65 lakh crore.
Similarly, non-tax revenue collections stood at Rs 2.91 lakh crore till January, or 92.9 per cent of the RE target of Rs 3.13 lakh crore.
However, the government has raised only Rs 12,423 crore from disinvestments so far this fiscal, against the revised target of Rs 78,000 crore. It has been banking on LIC IPO to meet the target.
The government's total expenditure till January-end worked out to be Rs 28.09 lakh crore, as against the RE of Rs 37.70 lakh crore for the entire fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU