US, UK, Japan, other countries interested to attend Bengal biz summit: Govt

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi attends democracy summit, to deliver national statement today
Japanese PM Kishida to join online G7 summit amid Ukraine tensions
Biden to host in-person Quad Summit on Sept 24, PM Modi to attend
At democracy summit, Biden stresses making govts transparent, accountable
US, Egypt launch working group to prepare for COP27 climate summit
-
Diplomats of countries such as the US, the UK, Japan and Italy showed their interest in attending the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to be held on April 20 and 21, the state government said on Thursday.
Ambassadors of Argentina, Consul Generals from the US, the UK, Japan, Italy, Australia, Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand in West Bengal and Honorary Consuls from several other countries attended an interactive meeting at the state secretariat chaired by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi during the day.
"Ambassadors who joined the meeting showed keen interest to attend BGBS 2022 and also indicated to join as partner countries for BGBS 2022," a statement issued by the government said.
Diplomats of Italy, Netherlands, Paraguay, Kenya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Morocco and Slovenia also joined the session virtually.
"Focus sectors include infrastructure, service sector including education and health, tourism, industries including MSME, agri and allied sector, international trade, IT & ITes, mining, oil and gas," the statement said.
Principal chief advisor to the chief minister and former finance minister Dr Amit Mitra was also virtually present at the interactive meeting, organised by the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) and FICCI.
WBIDC chairman Rajiva Sinha too attended the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU