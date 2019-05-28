Fire at bulb manufacturing unit in Delhi

A fire broke out at a bulb manufacturing unit in Udyog Nagar in west on Tuesday, the Fire Service (DFS) said.

No casualty has been reported.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 5.15 am following which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to two floors above. The factory also manufactures spare parts, a said.

The said they brought the flames under control by 8.35 am.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, the said.

