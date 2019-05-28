Fire at bulb manufacturing unit in Delhi

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out at a bulb manufacturing unit in Udyog Nagar in west Delhi on Tuesday, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

No casualty has been reported.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 5.15 am following which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to two floors above. The factory also manufactures spare parts, a senior fire officer said.

The fire officer said they brought the flames under control by 8.35 am.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, the official said.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 10:45 IST

