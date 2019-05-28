Man held for killing his wife

A 48-year-old man was Tuesday arrested from district of for allegedly killing his wife Monday, police said.

According to police, the accused, Divat Dusar, was disturbed since his wife, (45), refused to live with him for some reasons, as a result of which the couple used to fight often, a said.

In a fit of rage, Dusar allegedly attacked with a wooden bat in their house in Ranshet-Kumbharpada village Monday night, he said.

On hearing cries of Suman, neighbours informed local police who rushed to the spot and arrested Dusar.

have registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

